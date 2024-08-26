USNS Burlington Completes Continuing Promise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 29, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors and soldiers, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), work with partner nation military and civilian professionals at multiple locations as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)