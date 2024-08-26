U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ducan Del Seco, construction supervisor from the 610th Engineer Support Company, explains the work occurring for a school renovation with members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, work to renovate a school in Indonesia on Aug. 27, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William D. Kennedy III)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 06:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935294
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-PJ104-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110535553
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20240829-A-PJ104-1002, by PFC William Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.