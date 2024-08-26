Where I Serve: Shain Constantin Indonesia

U.S. Army Spc. Shain Constantin, a horizontal construction engineer with 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment command, shares what it's like to be an Army engineer supporting Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur Marine Base in East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Davis)
