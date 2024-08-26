Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where I Serve: Shain Constantin Indonesia

    INDONESIA

    08.28.2024

    Video by Spc. Devin Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Spc. Shain Constantin, a horizontal construction engineer with 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment command, shares what it's like to be an Army engineer supporting Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur Marine Base in East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Davis)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 03:12
    Location: ID

    This work, Where I Serve: Shain Constantin Indonesia, by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

