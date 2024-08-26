Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    H&S Bn Educational & Developmental Intervention Services

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Headquarters and Support Battalion at Marine Corps Base Camp Butler's Commanding Officer, Col. Marc T. Walker and Educational & Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Program Manager Brian Jordan talk about EDIS at Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan August 20, 2024. EDIS helps to further the development of children with special needs, bridging the gap between them and children without disabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 00:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935284
    VIRIN: 240820-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_110535273
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H&S Bn Educational & Developmental Intervention Services, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EDIS AFN OKINAWA JAPAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download