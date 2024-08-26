H&S Bn Educational & Developmental Intervention Services

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935284" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Headquarters and Support Battalion at Marine Corps Base Camp Butler's Commanding Officer, Col. Marc T. Walker and Educational & Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Program Manager Brian Jordan talk about EDIS at Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan August 20, 2024. EDIS helps to further the development of children with special needs, bridging the gap between them and children without disabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Logan Mason)