Headquarters and Support Battalion at Marine Corps Base Camp Butler's Commanding Officer, Col. Marc T. Walker and Educational & Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Program Manager Brian Jordan talk about EDIS at Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan August 20, 2024. EDIS helps to further the development of children with special needs, bridging the gap between them and children without disabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 00:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935284
|VIRIN:
|240820-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110535273
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, H&S Bn Educational & Developmental Intervention Services, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
