    UFS24 Big Coyote Attack Reel

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    8th Fighter Wing

    A reel highlighting the 8th Security Forces Squadron and the Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 165 responding to a simulated ground attack on Big Coyote at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S. commitment to the alliance.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 22:23
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 935282
    VIRIN: 240823-F-LO539-3001
    Filename: DOD_110535107
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    INDOPACOM
    UFS24
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

