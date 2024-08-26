UFS24 Big Coyote Attack Reel

A reel highlighting the 8th Security Forces Squadron and the Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 165 responding to a simulated ground attack on Big Coyote at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S. commitment to the alliance.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 22:23
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|935282
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-LO539-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110535107
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
