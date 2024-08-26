Continuing Promise 2024 Mission Complete

CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors and soldiers, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), work with partner nation military and civilian professionals at multiple locations as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
