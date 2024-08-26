Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 Mission Complete

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors and soldiers, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), work with partner nation military and civilian professionals at multiple locations as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 20:53
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 Mission Complete, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    continuing promise 2024; cp24

