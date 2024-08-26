Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain Class

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army B-Roll of Chaplain ministry team teaching a class about resiliency to soldiers of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Cavazos, Texas, August 27, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 22:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935280
    VIRIN: 240827-A-JT779-5247
    Filename: DOD_110535105
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Class, by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Class
    Chaplain
    Be All You Can Be
    Empowering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download