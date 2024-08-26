Chaplain Class

U.S. Army B-Roll of Chaplain ministry team teaching a class about resiliency to soldiers of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Cavazos, Texas, August 27, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 22:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935280
|VIRIN:
|240827-A-JT779-5247
|Filename:
|DOD_110535105
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
