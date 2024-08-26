Continuing Promise 2024 Panama

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 24, 2024) ¬– Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command's Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States' enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 20:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|PA
