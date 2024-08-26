Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continuing Promise 2024 Panama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    08.24.2024

    Video by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 24, 2024) ¬– Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command's Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States' enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 20:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935278
    VIRIN: 240824-N-FS061-7001
    Filename: DOD_110535059
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 Panama, by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download