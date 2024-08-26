Dagger Brigade Welcomes You to Rewarding OC/T Mission at Fort Bliss

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 5th Armored Brigade celebrated 82 years of service since its inception Aug. 25, 1942. The Dagger Brigade operates the world’s premier mobilization, force-generation installation; training and validating more than 30,000 Soldiers each year.



Observer, Coach/Trainers play a crucial role in military training and readiness. OC/Ts are seasoned officers and NCOs with extensive field experience. They’re experts in doctrine and specific warfighting functions. During training exercises, they observe unit operations, provide real-time feedback, and facilitate after-action reviews to enhance performance. OC/Ts have the opportunity to help shape the way the Army will fight now and in the future. The Soldiers and units trained today are the one’s in harm’s way tomorrow, so Dagger OC/Ts take their jobs seriously.