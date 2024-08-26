Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dagger Brigade Welcomes You to Rewarding OC/T Mission at Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    The 5th Armored Brigade celebrated 82 years of service since its inception Aug. 25, 1942. The Dagger Brigade operates the world’s premier mobilization, force-generation installation; training and validating more than 30,000 Soldiers each year.

    Observer, Coach/Trainers play a crucial role in military training and readiness. OC/Ts are seasoned officers and NCOs with extensive field experience. They’re experts in doctrine and specific warfighting functions. During training exercises, they observe unit operations, provide real-time feedback, and facilitate after-action reviews to enhance performance. OC/Ts have the opportunity to help shape the way the Army will fight now and in the future. The Soldiers and units trained today are the one’s in harm’s way tomorrow, so Dagger OC/Ts take their jobs seriously.

