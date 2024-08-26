Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    446th Airlift Wing pilots, loadmasters sign autograph at Pacific Airshow Gold Coast

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.16.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Heather Clements 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    The 446th AW aircrews supported and participated in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast, an international event which is unique in having two editions in two different locations. The Pacific Airshow is the only one that occurs in two worldwide locations, Huntington Beach, California and Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. This projection of power through partnership with the U.S. Air Force’s international allies showcases the mobility mission to thousands every year and the capability of the 446th Airlift Wing and the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935273
    VIRIN: 240816-F-VH373-7754
    Filename: DOD_110534927
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU

