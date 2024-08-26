446th Airlift Wing pilots, loadmasters sign autograph at Pacific Airshow Gold Coast

The 446th AW aircrews supported and participated in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast, an international event which is unique in having two editions in two different locations. The Pacific Airshow is the only one that occurs in two worldwide locations, Huntington Beach, California and Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. This projection of power through partnership with the U.S. Air Force’s international allies showcases the mobility mission to thousands every year and the capability of the 446th Airlift Wing and the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 19:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935273
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-VH373-7754
|Filename:
|DOD_110534927
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
