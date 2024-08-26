Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 AAFB Cattle Drive

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing held the 26th Annual Cattle Drive at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 22, 2024. This event, which started in 1999 with the local community's support, pays tribute to the historic Great Western Cattle Trail of the 1800s. Wing leadership took part in herding more than two dozen longhorn cattle across the base. Altus AFB is one of the only Air Force bases to host this kind of event. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935257
    VIRIN: 240822-F-LH697-1001
    Filename: DOD_110534717
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: US

    community
    Altus AFB
    Cattle Drive
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    2024

