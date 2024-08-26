2024 AAFB Cattle Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing held the 26th Annual Cattle Drive at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 22, 2024. This event, which started in 1999 with the local community's support, pays tribute to the historic Great Western Cattle Trail of the 1800s. Wing leadership took part in herding more than two dozen longhorn cattle across the base. Altus AFB is one of the only Air Force bases to host this kind of event. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)