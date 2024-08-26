Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing held the 26th Annual Cattle Drive at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 22, 2024. This event, which started in 1999 with the local community's support, pays tribute to the historic Great Western Cattle Trail of the 1800s. Wing leadership took part in herding more than two dozen longhorn cattle across the base. Altus AFB is one of the only Air Force bases to host this kind of event. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 17:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935257
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-LH697-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110534717
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 AAFB Cattle Drive, by SSgt Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.