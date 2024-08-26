Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Jersey National Guard Vigilant Guard 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the Massachusetts CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) Task Force prepare to put on their Level C suits during Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ at the New Jersey Task Force 1 Training Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 20, 2024. Vigilant Guard is an interagency emergency preparedness exercise which evaluates and enhances the integration of local, state, and federal responders while improving coordination for relief efforts, response and recovery management plans, and operational relationships. (New Jersey National Guard video by Spc. Michael Hayes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 16:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 935254
    VIRIN: 240820-Z-PJ092-1001
    Filename: DOD_110534646
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guard Vigilant Guard 2024, by SPC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAR
    Army National Guard
    New Jersey Guard
    Urban Search & Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download