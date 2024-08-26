New Jersey National Guard Vigilant Guard 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the Massachusetts CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) Task Force prepare to put on their Level C suits during Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ at the New Jersey Task Force 1 Training Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 20, 2024. Vigilant Guard is an interagency emergency preparedness exercise which evaluates and enhances the integration of local, state, and federal responders while improving coordination for relief efforts, response and recovery management plans, and operational relationships. (New Jersey National Guard video by Spc. Michael Hayes)