Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, descend the rappel tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 26, 2024. The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights and to trust their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935240
|VIRIN:
|240826-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110534460
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Rappel Tower, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.