As part of the National Guard Exercise Northern Strike 24-02, in Michigan, August 2–17, 2024, Navy, Maritime Academy, and Coast Guard crews engaged in fantail hoist operations with Navy aircraft while sailing around Lake Huron.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935239
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-IW334-6615
|PIN:
|240815-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110534456
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ship-to-Helo Hoist B-Roll, by Wesley Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.