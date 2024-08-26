Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ship-to-Helo Hoist B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Wesley Elliott 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    As part of the National Guard Exercise Northern Strike 24-02, in Michigan, August 2–17, 2024, Navy, Maritime Academy, and Coast Guard crews engaged in fantail hoist operations with Navy aircraft while sailing around Lake Huron.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935239
    VIRIN: 240815-A-IW334-6615
    PIN: 240815-A
    Filename: DOD_110534456
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship-to-Helo Hoist B-Roll, by Wesley Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    MEDEVAC
    exercise
    National Guard
    Army Medicine
    Northern Strike
    24-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download