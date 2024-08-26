Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Targeted Care at Madigan Army Medical Center

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Ryan Graham 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    The Military Health System is implementing targeted care at all military hospitals and clinics. Targeted care helps us give you the right mental health support for your specific needs, whether it’s an individual appointment, group therapy or non-clinical support.

    How it Works
    Targeted care synchronizes and expands our resources to address your specific needs. The process starts with a preliminary assessment.

    You’ll meet with a technician who will:
    -Listen to your concerns.
    -Assess your needs.
    -Match you to the best resource.

    Options may include an appointment with:
    -A primary or specialty care consultant.
    -Military and family life counselors.
    -A chaplain.
    You don’t need a referral and you won’t be turned away or denied specialty care. Each military hospital and clinic will leverage their local clinical and non-clinical resources to give you the right mental health support.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 14:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 935224
    VIRIN: 231024-D-AE199-2000
    Filename: DOD_110534110
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US

    This work, Targeted Care at Madigan Army Medical Center, by Ryan Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mental and Behavioral Health
    suicide and crisis lifeline
    suicide awareness
    suicide prevention

