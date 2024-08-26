Targeted Care at Madigan Army Medical Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Military Health System is implementing targeted care at all military hospitals and clinics. Targeted care helps us give you the right mental health support for your specific needs, whether it’s an individual appointment, group therapy or non-clinical support.



How it Works

Targeted care synchronizes and expands our resources to address your specific needs. The process starts with a preliminary assessment.



You’ll meet with a technician who will:

-Listen to your concerns.

-Assess your needs.

-Match you to the best resource.



Options may include an appointment with:

-A primary or specialty care consultant.

-Military and family life counselors.

-A chaplain.

You don’t need a referral and you won’t be turned away or denied specialty care. Each military hospital and clinic will leverage their local clinical and non-clinical resources to give you the right mental health support.