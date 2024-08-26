Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Combat Dining Out Mobility Minute

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, discuss the Combat Dining Out at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sept. 14, 2024. The Combat Dining out is a tradition that originated from the British military’s formal mess nights to boost morale and foster camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 14:54
