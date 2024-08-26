Jim Rupkalvis is a retired colonel and graduated from West Point in 1990. He did a video for West Point Football in 2010 and 14 years later he is still showing his black night spirit. Mr. Rupkalvis currently works for the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, NC.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 14:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|935218
|VIRIN:
|240828-O-JX514-2012
|Filename:
|DOD_110534044
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Go Army Football 2024, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.