    Go Army Football 2024

    SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Jim Rupkalvis is a retired colonel and graduated from West Point in 1990. He did a video for West Point Football in 2010 and 14 years later he is still showing his black night spirit. Mr. Rupkalvis currently works for the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, NC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 14:01
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

