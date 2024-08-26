Go Army Football 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jim Rupkalvis is a retired colonel and graduated from West Point in 1990. He did a video for West Point Football in 2010 and 14 years later he is still showing his black night spirit. Mr. Rupkalvis currently works for the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, NC.