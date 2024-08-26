NHRC's Carlie Daquino Presents Her First Poster at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KISSIMMEE, FL (August 27, 2024) Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)'s Carlie Daquino from the Warfighter Performance Physiological and Cognitive Operational Research Environment (PhyCORE) team presents her poster on "Identifying Robust Objective mTBI Neuromarkers Measured across Time, Location, and Devices within Active Duty Service Members. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy video by Amanda Wagner/released)