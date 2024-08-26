Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHRC's Carlie Daquino Presents Her First Poster at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Amanda Wagner 

    Naval Health Research Center

    KISSIMMEE, FL (August 27, 2024) Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)'s Carlie Daquino from the Warfighter Performance Physiological and Cognitive Operational Research Environment (PhyCORE) team presents her poster on "Identifying Robust Objective mTBI Neuromarkers Measured across Time, Location, and Devices within Active Duty Service Members. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy video by Amanda Wagner/released)

    TAGS

    navy medicine
    Navy
    MHSRS

