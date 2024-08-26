Soldiers from the NCOA take their Master Fitness Trainer Course Assessment at Fort Dix, NJ. The Master Fitness Trainer Course at NCOA Fort Dix, includes all aspects of Army's Physical Readiness Training System IAW and current Army Doctrine and Regulations. Soldiers will learn how to perform as unit advisors to their commanders on physical readiness issues as well as establish and monitor both unit and individual Physical Readiness Training Programs. The instructional objectives of the MFTC instruction will include the science of exercise, physical fitness assessment, exercise training principles, exercise prescription, exercise leadership and development of individual and unit physical readiness programs in accordance with current Army doctrine and regulations. (Images/Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935216
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-IE493-7835
|Filename:
|DOD_110534020
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst NCOA Master Fitness Trainer Course Assessment. August 28, 2024., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.