    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst NCOA Master Fitness Trainer Course Assessment. August 28, 2024.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the NCOA take their Master Fitness Trainer Course Assessment at Fort Dix, NJ. The Master Fitness Trainer Course at NCOA Fort Dix, includes all aspects of Army's Physical Readiness Training System IAW and current Army Doctrine and Regulations. Soldiers will learn how to perform as unit advisors to their commanders on physical readiness issues as well as establish and monitor both unit and individual Physical Readiness Training Programs. The instructional objectives of the MFTC instruction will include the science of exercise, physical fitness assessment, exercise training principles, exercise prescription, exercise leadership and development of individual and unit physical readiness programs in accordance with current Army doctrine and regulations. (Images/Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

