Soldiers assigned to the 34th Army Band, 1168th Transportation Company, 1034th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, act as Opposing Forces (OPFOR) during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 12-26, 2024. OPFOR participants portray a realistic and challenging adversary in training scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 13:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935210
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-QO425-6512
|Filename:
|DOD_110533899
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers act as OPFOR at XCTC, by SFC William Prahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
