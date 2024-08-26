Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers act as OPFOR at XCTC

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl 

    734th Regional Support Group

    Soldiers assigned to the 34th Army Band, 1168th Transportation Company, 1034th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, act as Opposing Forces (OPFOR) during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 12-26, 2024. OPFOR participants portray a realistic and challenging adversary in training scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 13:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935210
    VIRIN: 240725-A-QO425-6512
    Filename: DOD_110533899
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

    This work, Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers act as OPFOR at XCTC, by SFC William Prahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

