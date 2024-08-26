Black Rock Lock Gate Delivery B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of a miter gate being delivered to and assembled at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's Black Rock Lock, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 12, 2024. The new gates will replace the current gates which were installed in 1912 and are mostly original. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)