Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black Rock Lock Gate Delivery B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of a miter gate being delivered to and assembled at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's Black Rock Lock, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 12, 2024. The new gates will replace the current gates which were installed in 1912 and are mostly original. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935204
    VIRIN: 240828-A-MC713-1002
    Filename: DOD_110533812
    Length: 00:20:17
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Rock Lock Gate Delivery B-Roll, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Corps of Engineer
    Buffalo District
    Black Rock Lock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download