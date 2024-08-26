B-roll of a miter gate being delivered to and assembled at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's Black Rock Lock, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 12, 2024. The new gates will replace the current gates which were installed in 1912 and are mostly original. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935204
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-MC713-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110533812
|Length:
|00:20:17
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Rock Lock Gate Delivery B-Roll, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
