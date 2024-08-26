Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NW Region Warrior CARE Event Day 2

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The AFW2 Program hires a professional coaching staff, many of whom are elite competitors themselves. In this highlight you can listen in as they help guide recovering service members as they learn new skills they can use as part of their recovery.

