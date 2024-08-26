Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS International Tactical Communications Course

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Nigeria and the Philippines are currently participating in NAVSCIATTS' International Tactical Communications Course (ITCC).

    ITCC is a five-week course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with the knowledge and skills to perform as a radio communicator. Students will utilize the Man-Pack (MP) and Hand Held (HH) radio platforms to successfully conduct High Frequency (HF), Very High Frequency (VHF), and Ultra High-Frequency (UHF) communications in the field. (U.S. Navy video by Sharon M. Mock)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 10:54
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

