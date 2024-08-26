STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Nigeria and the Philippines are currently participating in NAVSCIATTS' International Tactical Communications Course (ITCC).
ITCC is a five-week course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with the knowledge and skills to perform as a radio communicator. Students will utilize the Man-Pack (MP) and Hand Held (HH) radio platforms to successfully conduct High Frequency (HF), Very High Frequency (VHF), and Ultra High-Frequency (UHF) communications in the field. (U.S. Navy video by Sharon M. Mock)
|08.27.2024
|08.28.2024 10:54
|Video Productions
|935179
|240827-N-WE249-1017
|123458-N
|DOD_110533398
|00:00:26
|STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
|0
|0
