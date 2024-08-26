video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Nigeria and the Philippines are currently participating in NAVSCIATTS' International Tactical Communications Course (ITCC).



ITCC is a five-week course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with the knowledge and skills to perform as a radio communicator. Students will utilize the Man-Pack (MP) and Hand Held (HH) radio platforms to successfully conduct High Frequency (HF), Very High Frequency (VHF), and Ultra High-Frequency (UHF) communications in the field. (U.S. Navy video by Sharon M. Mock)