Col. Ron Sturgeon, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, issued a Public Service Announcement on the number of lake fatalities during the 2024 fiscal year and reminded the community to play safe in, on, or around the water. Col. Sturgeon emphasized that wearing a life jacket is not just a precaution – it’s a life saver.
This video contains footage from various sources that were used for educational, informational, or entertainment purposes. We do not claim ownership of any third-party content used in this video.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 10:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|935175
|VIRIN:
|240822-A-GT965-6672
|Filename:
|DOD_110533393
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Savannah District Water Safety PSA, by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.