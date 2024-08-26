Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Savannah District Water Safety PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Col. Ron Sturgeon, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, issued a Public Service Announcement on the number of lake fatalities during the 2024 fiscal year and reminded the community to play safe in, on, or around the water. Col. Sturgeon emphasized that wearing a life jacket is not just a precaution – it’s a life saver.

    This video contains footage from various sources that were used for educational, informational, or entertainment purposes. We do not claim ownership of any third-party content used in this video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 10:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 935175
    VIRIN: 240822-A-GT965-6672
    Filename: DOD_110533393
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Savannah District Water Safety PSA, by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Life Jackets
    Water Safety
    Savannah District
    Klinkenborg
    Lake Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download