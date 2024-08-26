Cast Paige Skinner, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, discuss Traffic Safety on base and upcoming events including the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Keesler Food Drive, and the 77th Air Force Ball.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 09:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|935166
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-PI774-6876
|Filename:
|DOD_110533208
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 26 August 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.