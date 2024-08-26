USS Kingsville was commissioned on August 24th 2024. She will be the first ship named for Kingsville TX, home to Naval Air Station Kingsville.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 08:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|935163
|Filename:
|DOD_110533050
|Length:
|01:09:19
|Location:
|KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Kingsville (LCS 36), by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.