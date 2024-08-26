Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kingsville (LCS 36)

    KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    USS Kingsville was commissioned on August 24th 2024. She will be the first ship named for Kingsville TX, home to Naval Air Station Kingsville.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 08:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 935163
    Filename: DOD_110533050
    Length: 01:09:19
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, US

    commissioning
    Navy Production Division
    Kingsville Commissioning
    USS Kingsville

