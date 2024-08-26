21st TSC Women's Equality Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935161" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today #Team21 celerates Women's Equality Day. This day commemorates not only the passage of the 19th Amendment, but also demonstrates how the U.S. Army provides fair and equitable opportunities for all Soldiers by encouraging them to "Be All You Can Be."



Sgt. 1st Class Linda Stehler, a German Logistics Command liaison to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks on how the Bundeswehr also provides multiple career paths for women to help maximize their potential to serve their country.