21st TSC Women's Equality Day 2024

Today #Team21 celerates Women's Equality Day. This day commemorates not only the passage of the 19th Amendment, but also demonstrates how the U.S. Army provides fair and equitable opportunities for all Soldiers by encouraging them to "Be All You Can Be."
Sgt. 1st Class Linda Stehler, a German Logistics Command liaison to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks on how the Bundeswehr also provides multiple career paths for women to help maximize their potential to serve their country.
