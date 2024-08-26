Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC Women's Equality Day 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.26.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Terysa King 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Today #Team21 celerates Women's Equality Day. This day commemorates not only the passage of the 19th Amendment, but also demonstrates how the U.S. Army provides fair and equitable opportunities for all Soldiers by encouraging them to "Be All You Can Be."

    Sgt. 1st Class Linda Stehler, a German Logistics Command liaison to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks on how the Bundeswehr also provides multiple career paths for women to help maximize their potential to serve their country.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 06:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935161
    VIRIN: 240826-A-BD490-3235
    Filename: DOD_110533012
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Women's Equality Day 2024, by MSG Terysa King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WomensEqualityDay #BeAllYouCanBe #WeAreTeam21 #StrongerTogether #FirstInSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download