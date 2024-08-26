Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th FS pilots conduct Combat Survival Training

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron participated in a day long combat survival training led by 52nd Operation Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialists at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024. During the training, pilots were able to sharpen their survival skills by practicing evasion techniques in a field exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 04:05
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

