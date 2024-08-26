480th FS pilots conduct Combat Survival Training

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron participated in a day long combat survival training led by 52nd Operation Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialists at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024. During the training, pilots were able to sharpen their survival skills by practicing evasion techniques in a field exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
