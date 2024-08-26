480th FS pilots conduct Combat Survival Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron participated in a day long combat survival training led by 52nd Operation Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialists at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024. During the training, pilots were able to sharpen their survival skills by practicing evasion techniques in a field exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)