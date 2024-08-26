Force Armee Djiboutien Knowledge Exchange Stringer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935156" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Bataillon Rapide Intervention (BIR) and the U.S. Military from the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa spent two weeks engaging in a knowledge exchange, culminating in a ceremony at Camp Lemonnier on August 22, 2024.



This collaboration allowed both parties to enhance their indirect fire capabilities with 60mm mortar systems. BIR scouts practiced with Camp Lemonnier's call-for-fire simulator, honing their skills in target identification and coordination for mortar and artillery support.



Mechanics from both forces also collaborated on routine vehicle inspections and preventative maintenance, sharing expertise on the same equipment and vehicles used daily by both armed forces.



The training concluded with a ceremony recognizing the achievements of both the BIR and U.S. Military personnel. Commanders from each group delivered closing removed and expressed their gratitude for the collaborative efforts.



The close partnership between the Force Armee Djiboutien and the U.S. military is crucial for maintaining stability, security, and prosperity in Djibouti.