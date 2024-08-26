Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Armee Djiboutien Knowledge Exchange Stringer

    DJIBOUTI

    08.21.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. George Keck 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the Bataillon Rapide Intervention (BIR) and the U.S. Military from the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa spent two weeks engaging in a knowledge exchange, culminating in a ceremony at Camp Lemonnier on August 22, 2024.

    This collaboration allowed both parties to enhance their indirect fire capabilities with 60mm mortar systems. BIR scouts practiced with Camp Lemonnier's call-for-fire simulator, honing their skills in target identification and coordination for mortar and artillery support.

    Mechanics from both forces also collaborated on routine vehicle inspections and preventative maintenance, sharing expertise on the same equipment and vehicles used daily by both armed forces.

    The training concluded with a ceremony recognizing the achievements of both the BIR and U.S. Military personnel. Commanders from each group delivered closing removed and expressed their gratitude for the collaborative efforts.

    The close partnership between the Force Armee Djiboutien and the U.S. military is crucial for maintaining stability, security, and prosperity in Djibouti.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    OneTeam
    Force Armee Djiboutien

