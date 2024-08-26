Super Garuda Shield 24: Tank Trails

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Indonesia National Armed Forces, and Canadian Armed Forces work on tank trails during Super Garuda Shield 24 at Puslatpur, Indonesia, August 25, 2024. The United States and Indonesia’s relationship is one of shared values to advance diversity, democracy and prosperity for all. Our countries’ long-standing friendship grows stronger every time we work together. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)