    Super Garuda Shield 24: Tank Trails

    PUSLATPUR, INDONESIA

    08.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Indonesia National Armed Forces, and Canadian Armed Forces work on tank trails during Super Garuda Shield 24 at Puslatpur, Indonesia, August 25, 2024. The United States and Indonesia’s relationship is one of shared values to advance diversity, democracy and prosperity for all. Our countries’ long-standing friendship grows stronger every time we work together. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 07:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935155
    VIRIN: 240825-A-LR057-2309
    Filename: DOD_110532830
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: PUSLATPUR, ID

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Indonesia
    US Army
    TNI
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    SuperGarudaShield

