Wasp conducts MV-22 Osprey Crossdeck Familiarization with Turkish Navy

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 15, 2024) MV-22B Ospreys, attached to the "Blue Knights" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), land on the flight deck of the Turkish Navy amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu (L-400) as part of cross deck familiarization training during a bi-lateral exercise with the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Aug. 15, 2024. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sydney Milligan)