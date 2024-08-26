Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wasp conducts MV-22 Osprey Crossdeck Familiarization with Turkish Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Milligan 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 15, 2024) MV-22B Ospreys, attached to the "Blue Knights" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), land on the flight deck of the Turkish Navy amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu (L-400) as part of cross deck familiarization training during a bi-lateral exercise with the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Aug. 15, 2024. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sydney Milligan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935152
    VIRIN: 240815-N-XO158-1003
    Filename: DOD_110532807
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wasp conducts MV-22 Osprey Crossdeck Familiarization with Turkish Navy, by PO2 Sydney Milligan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    TASK FORCE 61/2
    WSPARG-24THMEU
    USS WASP (LHD !)
    TCG ANADOLU

