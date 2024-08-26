KISSIMMEE, FL (August 27, 2024) Cmdr. Ryan Smith, collaborated alongside Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)'s Birth and Infant Health Research team, presenting today at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium on "Pregnancy Delivery Methods and Postpartum Health Care Use of Active Duty Service Women Delivery in Military Treatment Facilities" which explained the studies on women's health and female retention are a current focus for military medical research. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Amanda Wagner/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 22:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|935149
|VIRIN:
|240827-N-PO071-9945
|Filename:
|DOD_110532594
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cmdr. Ryan Smith Presents at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium, by Amanda Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.