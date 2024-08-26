Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cmdr. Ryan Smith Presents at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Amanda Wagner 

    Naval Health Research Center

    KISSIMMEE, FL (August 27, 2024) Cmdr. Ryan Smith, collaborated alongside Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)'s Birth and Infant Health Research team, presenting today at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium on "Pregnancy Delivery Methods and Postpartum Health Care Use of Active Duty Service Women Delivery in Military Treatment Facilities" which explained the studies on women's health and female retention are a current focus for military medical research. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Amanda Wagner/released)

