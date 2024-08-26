Cmdr. Ryan Smith Presents at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935149" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KISSIMMEE, FL (August 27, 2024) Cmdr. Ryan Smith, collaborated alongside Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)'s Birth and Infant Health Research team, presenting today at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium on "Pregnancy Delivery Methods and Postpartum Health Care Use of Active Duty Service Women Delivery in Military Treatment Facilities" which explained the studies on women's health and female retention are a current focus for military medical research. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Amanda Wagner/released)