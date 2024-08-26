51st CES conducts R.A.D.R. training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight conduct explosives training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2024. The EOD team was responsible for damaging an area on the flightline, allowing the 51st CES to improve their operational capabilities by conducting rapid airfield damage repair training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
