B-roll package of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber landing and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducting hot pit refueling on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force mission at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Aug. 21, 2024. Bomber missions enhance the U.S. Air Force’s readiness to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific through joint and multilateral operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935147
|VIRIN:
|240823-Z-QO948-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110532572
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-2 Spirit hot pit refueling at Diego Garcia b-roll, by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.