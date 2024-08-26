Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-2 Spirit hot pit refueling at Diego Garcia b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DIEGO GARCIA, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    131st Bomb Wing

    B-roll package of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber landing and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducting hot pit refueling on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force mission at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Aug. 21, 2024. Bomber missions enhance the U.S. Air Force’s readiness to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific through joint and multilateral operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935147
    VIRIN: 240823-Z-QO948-1001
    Filename: DOD_110532572
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit hot pit refueling at Diego Garcia b-roll, by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hot pit
    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download