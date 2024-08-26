Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Develop, Deliver, Field, Sustain: WPAC mission on display during DoD's premier scientific meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity is at MHSRS 2024 this week, and the Warfighter Protection and Acute Care Project Management Team is here to show our partners what we do for America's Warfighters each day. (U.S. Army Motion Media by Cameron E. Parks and T. T. Parish/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 21:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935145
    VIRIN: 240827-A-XH454-4002
    Filename: DOD_110532546
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Develop, Deliver, Field, Sustain: WPAC mission on display during DoD's premier scientific meeting, by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Medical Research
    Medical Development
    Military Science
    USAMMDA
    MHSRS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download