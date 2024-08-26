B-2 Australia BTF takeoffs and landings

U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers conduct Bomber Task Force missions at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 23, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. BTF enhances readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific.
|08.23.2024
|08.27.2024 20:56
|B-Roll
|935141
|240823-F-SZ986-6111
|DOD_110532481
|00:02:52
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|2
|2
