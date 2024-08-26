Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Australia BTF takeoffs and landings

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.23.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers conduct Bomber Task Force missions at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 23, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. BTF enhances readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935141
    VIRIN: 240823-F-SZ986-6111
    Filename: DOD_110532481
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU

    B-2
    Australia
    Anthony Hetlage
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

