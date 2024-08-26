B-Roll of team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity representing the command during day two of the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 27, 2024. Video includes VIP tour, product detail shots, and interaction with symposium attendees. USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. USAMMDA Project Managers guide the development of medical products for the U.S. Army Medical Department, other U.S. military services, the Joint Staff, the Defense Health Agency, and the U.S. Special Operations community. The process takes promising technology from the Department of Defense, industry, and academia to U.S. Forces, from the testing required for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval or licensing to fielding and sustainment of the finished product. USAMMDA Project Management Offices will transition to a Program Executive Office under the Defense Health Agency, Deputy Assistant Director for Acquisition and Sustainment. (U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish and Cameron E. Parks/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 19:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
This work, USAMMDA team highlights developing devices, capabilities during MHSRS day two, by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
