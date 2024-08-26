Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Video by Seaman Joshua Dennis 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240824-N-TY639-2001 Atlantic Ocean (Aug. 24, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ordnance transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McClean (T-AKE 12). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Dennis)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935136
    VIRIN: 240824-N-TY639-2001
    Filename: DOD_110532321
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    This work, Truman's COMPTUEX, by SN Joshua Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 75
    Harry S. Truman
    CVN 78
    CVN 69
    USS Ford

