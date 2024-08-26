U.S. Air Force combat rescue officers and pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron took part in an exercise on Mt. Lemmon in Oracle, Arizona, Aug. 23, 2024. The cave rescue exercise was part of the Combat Leader Course which trains the next generation of rescue Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935135
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-NC910-1102
|Filename:
|DOD_110532310
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|ORACLE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 68th RQS cave rescue exercise B-roll, by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
