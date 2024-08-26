Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    68th RQS cave rescue exercise B-roll

    ORACLE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force combat rescue officers and pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron took part in an exercise on Mt. Lemmon in Oracle, Arizona, Aug. 23, 2024. The cave rescue exercise was part of the Combat Leader Course which trains the next generation of rescue Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935135
    VIRIN: 240823-F-NC910-1102
    Filename: DOD_110532310
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: ORACLE, ARIZONA, US

    Airmen
    rescue
    pararescue
    exercise
    68th RQS

