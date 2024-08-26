68th RQS cave rescue exercise B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force combat rescue officers and pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron took part in an exercise on Mt. Lemmon in Oracle, Arizona, Aug. 23, 2024. The cave rescue exercise was part of the Combat Leader Course which trains the next generation of rescue Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)