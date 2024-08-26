Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's COMPTUEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Blaine 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240824-N-TO573-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 18:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935129
    VIRIN: 240824-N-TO573-1001
    Filename: DOD_110532241
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's COMPTUEX, by PO2 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 75
    Harry S. Truman
    aircraft carrier
    air wing
    CVW1
    CSG8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download