The Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section hosts the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition Aug. 25 – 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The second day of competition had Georgia Army National Guardsmen and Georgia State Defense Force soldiers conducting the Hoplite and Rifle Excellence in Competition (EIC) events. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935120
|VIRIN:
|240827-A-KE355-8653
|Filename:
|DOD_110532122
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition - Day 2, by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.