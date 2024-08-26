10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition - Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935120" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section hosts the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition Aug. 25 – 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The second day of competition had Georgia Army National Guardsmen and Georgia State Defense Force soldiers conducting the Hoplite and Rifle Excellence in Competition (EIC) events. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)