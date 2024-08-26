The American Red Cross of Alaska – Juneau Office ended their disaster response Aug. 23, 2024, following recent flooding after the Mendenhall Glacier’s Suicide Basin released, prompting Governor Mike Dunleavy to issue a disaster declaration Aug. 6. The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters. (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935119
|VIRIN:
|240821-Z-CA180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110532121
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Cross concludes flood response in Juneau, by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
