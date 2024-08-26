Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Cross concludes flood response in Juneau

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Balinda ONeal 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    The American Red Cross of Alaska – Juneau Office ended their disaster response Aug. 23, 2024, following recent flooding after the Mendenhall Glacier’s Suicide Basin released, prompting Governor Mike Dunleavy to issue a disaster declaration Aug. 6. The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters. (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 17:03
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    Juneau
    domestic operations
    flood response
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Alaska Naval Militia
    JFR24

