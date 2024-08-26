The United Way of Southeast Alaska continues to assist individuals impacted by recent glacial flooding with a self-service resource center at Melvin Park in Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2024. The center has cleanup materials, personal protective equipment, and information and message boards. The volunteer center's initial mission was to help remove wet materials from homes. As the active response winds down, the boards provide a way for the community to stay connected and continue supporting each other. (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935118
|VIRIN:
|240820-Z-CA180-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110532100
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Self-service resource center opens at Melvin Park, by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
