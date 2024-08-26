Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Self-service resource center opens at Melvin Park

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Balinda ONeal 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    The United Way of Southeast Alaska continues to assist individuals impacted by recent glacial flooding with a self-service resource center at Melvin Park in Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2024. The center has cleanup materials, personal protective equipment, and information and message boards. The volunteer center's initial mission was to help remove wet materials from homes. As the active response winds down, the boards provide a way for the community to stay connected and continue supporting each other. (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935118
    VIRIN: 240820-Z-CA180-1002
    Filename: DOD_110532100
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

    Juneau
    domestic operations
    flood response
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Alaska Naval Militia
    JFR24

