Stuart Fetherston, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service team lead, and Rustin Tabor, 802d Civil Engineer Squadron natural resource manager, discuss preservation and conservation efforts at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. FWS collaborates with JBSA to promote conservation on military lands, under the authority of the Sikes Act, offering guidance and support for the long-term conservation and management of the ecosystem. Successful stewardship of environmental assets create optimal training and testing environments, enabling a combat ready force. (U.S. Air Force video by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 16:54
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|935116
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-KQ373-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110532056
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA leads conservation, by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.