JBSA leads conservation

Stuart Fetherston, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service team lead, and Rustin Tabor, 802d Civil Engineer Squadron natural resource manager, discuss preservation and conservation efforts at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. FWS collaborates with JBSA to promote conservation on military lands, under the authority of the Sikes Act, offering guidance and support for the long-term conservation and management of the ecosystem. Successful stewardship of environmental assets create optimal training and testing environments, enabling a combat ready force. (U.S. Air Force video by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)