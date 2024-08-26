Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBSA leads conservation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Stuart Fetherston, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service team lead, and Rustin Tabor, 802d Civil Engineer Squadron natural resource manager, discuss preservation and conservation efforts at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. FWS collaborates with JBSA to promote conservation on military lands, under the authority of the Sikes Act, offering guidance and support for the long-term conservation and management of the ecosystem. Successful stewardship of environmental assets create optimal training and testing environments, enabling a combat ready force. (U.S. Air Force video by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 16:54
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 935116
    VIRIN: 240827-F-KQ373-1001
    Filename: DOD_110532056
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA leads conservation, by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Environmental
    Camp Bullis
    Fish and Wildlife
    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download