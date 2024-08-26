Alaska Organized Militia wraps up debris removal in Juneau

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Alaska Organized Militia, including service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force, work with local authorities and tribal emergency operations to remove disaster debris in the Mendenhall Valley, Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2024, following a recent glacial outburst flood. The final AKOM service member demobilized Aug. 23, after two weeks of support. A total of 63 service members took part in helping Juneau recover by cleaning and mucking out homes, delivering supplies, hauling debris, and providing public information support to the City and Borough of Juneau’s Emergency Operation Center. (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)