    Alaska Organized Militia wraps up debris removal in Juneau

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Balinda ONeal 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Alaska Organized Militia, including service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force, work with local authorities and tribal emergency operations to remove disaster debris in the Mendenhall Valley, Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2024, following a recent glacial outburst flood. The final AKOM service member demobilized Aug. 23, after two weeks of support. A total of 63 service members took part in helping Juneau recover by cleaning and mucking out homes, delivering supplies, hauling debris, and providing public information support to the City and Borough of Juneau’s Emergency Operation Center. (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935115
    VIRIN: 240820-Z-CA180-1001
    Filename: DOD_110532055
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    Juneau
    domestic operations
    flood response
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Alaska Naval Militia
    JFR24

