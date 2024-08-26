Members of the Alaska Organized Militia, including service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force, work with local authorities and tribal emergency operations to remove disaster debris in the Mendenhall Valley, Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2024, following a recent glacial outburst flood. The final AKOM service member demobilized Aug. 23, after two weeks of support. A total of 63 service members took part in helping Juneau recover by cleaning and mucking out homes, delivering supplies, hauling debris, and providing public information support to the City and Borough of Juneau’s Emergency Operation Center. (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935115
|VIRIN:
|240820-Z-CA180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110532055
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Organized Militia wraps up debris removal in Juneau, by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.