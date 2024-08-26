Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart Soldiers compete in annual “Best of the Best” Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) conduct an 8-mile ruck and stress shoot during the Best of the Best Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 27, 2024. The competition involved Soldiers competing to see who would represent 3rd ID at the next Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Sniper, Best Squad and the Gainey Cup competitions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 16:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935113
    VIRIN: 240827-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_110532027
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart Soldiers compete in annual “Best of the Best” Competition, by SGT Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Competition
    Best of the Best
    Rock of the Marne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download