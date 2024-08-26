Fort Stewart Soldiers compete in annual “Best of the Best” Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) conduct an 8-mile ruck and stress shoot during the Best of the Best Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 27, 2024. The competition involved Soldiers competing to see who would represent 3rd ID at the next Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Sniper, Best Squad and the Gainey Cup competitions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)