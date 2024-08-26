MCRD San Diego Substance Abuse and Counseling Center

Alex Dixon, director of the substance abuse and counseling center, speaks about the different resources and services that the SACC provides at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 18, 2024. The purpose of the SACC is to assist service members who have worked aboard MCRD San Diego, as well as those in the Western Recruiting Region, if they’ve struggled with substance abuse. If you or someone you know have struggled with substance abuse at MCRD San Diego or within the WRR please call (619) 524-4793. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 16:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935112
|VIRIN:
|240718-M-YD788-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110531983
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.