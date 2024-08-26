Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD San Diego Substance Abuse and Counseling Center

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    Alex Dixon, director of the substance abuse and counseling center, speaks about the different resources and services that the SACC provides at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 18, 2024. The purpose of the SACC is to assist service members who have worked aboard MCRD San Diego, as well as those in the Western Recruiting Region, if they’ve struggled with substance abuse. If you or someone you know have struggled with substance abuse at MCRD San Diego or within the WRR please call (619) 524-4793. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    MCCS
    Marines
    MCRD San Diego
    USMCnews
    Substance Abuse and Counseling Center

