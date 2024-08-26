MCRD San Diego Substance Abuse and Counseling Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alex Dixon, director of the substance abuse and counseling center, speaks about the different resources and services that the SACC provides at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 18, 2024. The purpose of the SACC is to assist service members who have worked aboard MCRD San Diego, as well as those in the Western Recruiting Region, if they’ve struggled with substance abuse. If you or someone you know have struggled with substance abuse at MCRD San Diego or within the WRR please call (619) 524-4793. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)