Coverage of Mass of Christian Burial Parish Service for Sgt. Jack Hohlfeld in La Crosse, Wis. — home after 82 years, Part 2

    ONALASKA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Retired Army Col. Steven Nott speaks Aug. 26, 2024, during the Mass of Christian Burial service for Sgt. Jack Hohlfeld in Onalaska and La Crosse, Wis. Hundreds of people attended a special Mass for Hohlfeld at St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska and the graveside service as well. Hohlfeld was born in Hamburg Township in Vernon County just outside Stoddard, Wis. When he was 13 years old, his family moved to Centerville, just north of Holmen. As a young adult, Jack lived for a brief time in both Trempealeau and La Crosse before moving to California. He volunteered to enlist and was sworn into the Army at Fort MacArther, Calif., in 1938. Hohlfeld was assigned to the Philippines as a member of Headquarters Squadron, 24th Pursuit Group, U.S. Army Air Corps. When the Japanese began their attack on the Philippines on Dec. 8, 1941, the 24th Pursuit Group rapidly became combat ineffective. Its soldiers were rushed to the Bataan Peninsula where Hohlfeld fought as an infantryman, eventually becoming a POW upon its surrender. Hohlfeld survived the Bataan Death March and entered the infamous Cabanatuan Japanese POW camp. On Dec. 26, 1942, Hohlfeld died and was placed into Common Grave 811 with five other service members who passed in that 24-hour period. It wasn't until recently he was fully identified from that gravesite and brought back to Wisconsin. Nott is the former garrison commander at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935111
    VIRIN: 240826-A-OK556-2336
    Filename: DOD_110531964
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ONALASKA, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    World War II veteran
    Fort McCoy
    Onalaska
    Bataan Death March survivor
    Sgt. Jack Hohlfeld

