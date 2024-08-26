Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    See It Built: NASA’s Simulated Mars Habitat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Construction crews complete the building of a 3D-printed, 1,700-square-foot habitat to simulate the challenges of a mission to Mars at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The habitat was home to four crew members during a one-year Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, or CHAPEA, mission. The first of three missions ended in July 2024.

    Video courtesy of NASA

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935104
    VIRIN: 240826-D-AR128-1671
    Filename: DOD_110531910
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, See It Built: NASA’s Simulated Mars Habitat, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    science
    space
    Mars
    CHAPEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download