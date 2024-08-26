See It Built: NASA’s Simulated Mars Habitat

Construction crews complete the building of a 3D-printed, 1,700-square-foot habitat to simulate the challenges of a mission to Mars at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The habitat was home to four crew members during a one-year Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, or CHAPEA, mission. The first of three missions ended in July 2024.
Video courtesy of NASA
