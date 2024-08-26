Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Wing celebrates C-130 milestone

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing

    The 403rd Wing has been flying various models of the C-130 Hercules aircraft since 1971, and its 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron has been flying the WC-130 airframe since 1965. August 23 marked the 70th anniversary of the first C-130 flight, so to commemorate the milestone, the 403rd Wing reflects through imagery from its 50-plus years as a Hercules unit. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman).

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:56
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    TAGS

    hurricane hunters
    Super Hercules
    c130
    tactical airlift
    wc130

