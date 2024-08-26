403rd Wing celebrates C-130 milestone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 403rd Wing has been flying various models of the C-130 Hercules aircraft since 1971, and its 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron has been flying the WC-130 airframe since 1965. August 23 marked the 70th anniversary of the first C-130 flight, so to commemorate the milestone, the 403rd Wing reflects through imagery from its 50-plus years as a Hercules unit. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman).